Edinburgh Waverley targeted in Wi-Fi cyber-attack displaying terror messages
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Around 19 train stations are affected including Glasgow Central, London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly. The ‘cyber security incident’ is affecting Wi-Fi services with customers who logged on to the network reporting to be met with a screen about European terror attacks.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public Wi-Fi at Network Rail’s managed stations. This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway."
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We received reports at around 5.03pm yesterday (September 25) of a cyber-attack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail Wi-Fi services. We are working alongside Network Rail to investigate the incident at pace.”