Edinburgh Waverley targeted in Wi-Fi cyber-attack displaying terror messages

Wi-Fi has been suspended across several UK train stations including Edinburgh Waverley following a cyber-attack displaying ‘Islamophobic messaging’.

Around 19 train stations are affected including Glasgow Central, London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly. The ‘cyber security incident’ is affecting Wi-Fi services with customers who logged on to the network reporting to be met with a screen about European terror attacks.

British Transport Police said: “We are working alongside Network Rail to investigate the incident at pace” | NW

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public Wi-Fi at Network Rail’s managed stations. This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We received reports at around 5.03pm yesterday (September 25) of a cyber-attack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail Wi-Fi services. We are working alongside Network Rail to investigate the incident at pace.”