Edinburgh weather: Capital set for sunny spell as temperatures to reach 22 degrees

After several weeks of doubts around whether summer would finally arrive in Edinburgh, it appears the city is going through something of a mini heatwave.

Today (Saturday) is set to be largely cloudy, although a high of 18 degrees at around 7pm is expected.

Sunday, meanwhile, is forecast to be a warm day with a high of 22 degrees and a ‘gentle breeze’ throughout the day.

More of the same is expected for Monday, with temperatures expected to stay high well into the evening.

There will be a peak of 21 degrees on Tuesday before temperatures dip slightly for the rest of the week.

Wednesday is forecast to be a fairly sunny day with highs of 19 degrees, but Thursday will see rain return to the Capital.