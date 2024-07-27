Edinburgh weather: Capital set for sunny spell as temperatures to reach 22 degrees
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (Saturday) is set to be largely cloudy, although a high of 18 degrees at around 7pm is expected.
Sunday, meanwhile, is forecast to be a warm day with a high of 22 degrees and a ‘gentle breeze’ throughout the day.
More of the same is expected for Monday, with temperatures expected to stay high well into the evening.
There will be a peak of 21 degrees on Tuesday before temperatures dip slightly for the rest of the week.
Wednesday is forecast to be a fairly sunny day with highs of 19 degrees, but Thursday will see rain return to the Capital.
Throughout the latter part of the week, temperatures will hover around 20 degrees but come accompanied with light showers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.