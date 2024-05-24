Edinburgh weather: Clouds and showers forecast for Capital after heavy rain warning ends
and live on Freeview channel 276
The worst of Edinburgh’s dismal spell of weather seems to have come and gone - but residents of the Capital need not look out their summer clothes just yet.
Auld Reekie was battered by days of non-stop rain which caused flooding and transport disruption across the city. This morning, a 39-hour yellow weather warning expired and the recovery is under way.
But the prognosis for the next few days is not that much cheerier, with a mixture of clouds and more rain set for the Edinburgh Marathon weekend.
Today (Friday) is set to be a mild day of around 15 degrees with showers breaking out in the late afternoon. Saturday will bring some sunny intervals with temperatures reaching 17 degrees, but the rain is set to resume at 9pm, according to the Met Office.
On Sunday, temperatures will return to 15 degrees but rain is expected throughout the day. It means marathon runners may find themselves battling the elements while spectators watch from under umbrellas.
Some drivers were stranded for hours on the City Bypass as the treacherous conditions caused chaos yesterday.
Flood gates were closed at the Water Of Leith after the river burst its banks and several streets were flooded as well as Princes Street Gardens and Inch Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.