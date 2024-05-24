Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Auld Reekie was battered by days of non-stop rain.

The worst of Edinburgh’s dismal spell of weather seems to have come and gone - but residents of the Capital need not look out their summer clothes just yet.

Auld Reekie was battered by days of non-stop rain which caused flooding and transport disruption across the city. This morning, a 39-hour yellow weather warning expired and the recovery is under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the prognosis for the next few days is not that much cheerier, with a mixture of clouds and more rain set for the Edinburgh Marathon weekend.

Princes Street Gardens and Inch Park have been closed due to severe flooding.

Today (Friday) is set to be a mild day of around 15 degrees with showers breaking out in the late afternoon. Saturday will bring some sunny intervals with temperatures reaching 17 degrees, but the rain is set to resume at 9pm, according to the Met Office.

On Sunday, temperatures will return to 15 degrees but rain is expected throughout the day. It means marathon runners may find themselves battling the elements while spectators watch from under umbrellas.

Some drivers were stranded for hours on the City Bypass as the treacherous conditions caused chaos yesterday.