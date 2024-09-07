A mostly cloudy weekend lies ahead for Edinburgh and the Lothians, according to forecasters.

The Met Office said while some parts of Scotland would be dry, sunny and very warm, with maximum temperatures of 23C, much of the east would be cloudier with temperatures in Edinburgh no higher than 18C. But it said some warm sunshine should break through later today, especially over the western Borders and West Lothian.

The weekend is forecast to be mostly cloudy in Edinburgh. Picture: PXhere | PXhere

Edinburgh was forecast to remain dry all day, withe temperatures this morning of 15C, rising to 16C at 1pm and peaking at 17C between 3pm and 7pm, when fog is likely to descend.

Tonight is expected to see extensive mist and low cloud in the east with the odd patch of drizzle.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the day will start foggy and there is more chance of rain in Edinburgh, but some sunshine is forecast to break through in the afternoon and temperatures will be similar, but reaching 18C in the afternoon. It is likely to turn wet from around 9pm.

The weather outlook for next week is cooler, dry on Monday in Edinburgh with some sunshine sunny spells and a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.