Edinburgh weather: Fresh yellow warning issued for capital ahead of thunderstorms
Edinburgh’s turbulent recent weather looks set to continue with a yellow warning in place for thunderstorms tomorrow.
Storms are forecast further south today and will reach the Capital and surrounds tomorrow morning, according to the Met Office.
Between 10am and 7pm on Wednesday, heavy rain and lightning is expected to bring travel disruption and flooding.
Power cuts, road closures and even danger to life could transpire as a result of the conditions.
It comes days after rain battered the city and left scores of motorists stranded on the A720 for hours.
Edinburgh and the Lothians also face a flood warning throughout today and Wednesday.
SEPA cautions: “There is a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers. Potential impacts include flooding of properties and parts of communities, flooding of land and roads, and disruption to travel and infrastructure.
“The risk is greatest if showers occur over built up areas, the transport network, or small or fast responding rivers.”
