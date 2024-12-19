Edinburgh is forecast to see wind speeds as high as 60mph this weekend with the Met Office warning that adverse conditions ‘may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel’.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 7am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday with ‘strong westerly winds expected to develop on Saturday’ with ‘strong and gusty north-westerly winds on Sunday’.

Edinburgh will see gale force winds throughout Saturday where there is an average wind speed of 53mph. Light showers are forecast for Saturday with wind speeds peaking at 60mph by around 3pm.

Sunday is set to be slightly less windy but strong winds will continue throughout the day with an average wind speed of 44mph. following a rainy start, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals.

For the latest information on Edinburgh’s weather you can visit the Met Office website.