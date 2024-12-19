Edinburgh weather: Gale force winds forecast this weekend as Met Office issues weather warning
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 7am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday with ‘strong westerly winds expected to develop on Saturday’ with ‘strong and gusty north-westerly winds on Sunday’.
Edinburgh will see gale force winds throughout Saturday where there is an average wind speed of 53mph. Light showers are forecast for Saturday with wind speeds peaking at 60mph by around 3pm.
Sunday is set to be slightly less windy but strong winds will continue throughout the day with an average wind speed of 44mph. following a rainy start, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals.
For the latest information on Edinburgh’s weather you can visit the Met Office website.
