A yellow warning for thunderstorms affecting Edinburgh and most of Scotland and England has been issued by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning comes into effect at 11am on Monday and lasts until 9pm that night. It covers a huge swathe of the country, but a narrow strip of the East Lothian coast is one of the few areas set to escape the storms.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in a few places on Monday.”

The yellow warning for thunderstorms covers a huge swathe of the country | Met Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a 24-hour yellow warning for rain, covering Edinburgh and most of Scotland, in force from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Showers and sunny intervals were forecast for Sunday afternoon, with cloud in the evening.

The Met Office yellow thunderstorms warning said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Monday, especially during the afternoon and early evening. While many will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see 30-50 mm of rain within a couple of hours.

“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail.”

It said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes. And there was a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

According to the Met Office, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain unsettled, but with lighter showers, before drier more settled weather arrives on Thursday, feeling less humid.