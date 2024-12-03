The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Edinburgh tonight and tomorrow.

The warning, which covers the whole of central and eastern Scotland, comes into force at 9pm this evening and runs until 10am tomorrow.

A yellow warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office | Met Office

The Met Office said: “Ice will form on untreated surfaces, perhaps causing some transport disruption and increasing the chance of accidents.”

The warning came along with a forecast which said Lothian and the rest of southern Scotland would become dry with clearing skies overnight and a frost developing. Minimum temperature were expected to be -1 °C.

People are advised to watch out for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which could lead to tricky driving conditions and the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Tomorrow is expected to be dry and bright for much of the day with some sunshine, but turning wet and windy in the evening with some heavy rain and coastal gales and maximum temperatures of 7 °C.