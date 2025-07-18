A yellow warning for rain has been issued for this weekend, affecting Edinburgh and much of the east of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warnng from the Met Office covers the period from 4pm on Saturday until midday on Sunday.

Rain is forecast from around 10am on Saturday, with the chances of a downpour increasing to 80 per cent fro 4pm until 9pm, a 50 per cent chance of rain at 10am on Sunday, with the likelihood increasing in the afternoon.

The yellow rain warning affecting Edinburgh runs from 4pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday | Met Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may cause some flooding during Saturday evening, overnight into Sunday.

“Areas of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the south during Saturday afternoon, becoming persistent in places and leading to some large totals building up, particularly on southeast facing areas of high ground.

“Many places are likely to see 20-30 mm, but some locations could see 50-75 mm in just a few hours.”

It said there was a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses; a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings; and delays or cancellations to train and bus services were likely in flooded areas, along with difficult driving conditions more generally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow warning for thunderstroms has been issued for south of the border from midnight tonight until 9pm on Saturday. And a higher amber warning has been issued for thunderstorms in the south of England, around London and down to the south coast between 4am and 11am on Saturday.