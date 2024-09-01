Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thunder storms could be on the way for Edinburgh and the Lothians, according to weather forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunder from 4am today until midnight. The area covered by the warning stretches from the Forth all the way to the south coast of England, missing out most of Wales and the West country as well as East Anglia and some of the south-east of England.

Although the day started dry in Edinburgh, with some spells of sunshine, the Met Office forecast showery rain feeding from the south for the evening and night, with heavy outbreaks “likely”.

It said: “Through today, areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move north across England, into parts of Wales and later into Scotland.

“The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”