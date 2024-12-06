Trains in and out of Edinburgh were delayed today as Storm Darragh battered the UK, causing widespread disruption.

The west coast of England and Wales is worst affected by the storm, but Scotland is also seeing travel disruption, with ScotRail imposing blanket speed restrictions across the country until midday on Sunday, resulting in longer journey times.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning that affects Edinburgh from 3pm today | NW

ScotRail also said trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were subject to delay as a result of “severe weather disruption” which was expected to continue until 12pm on Sunday. And it said services between Edinburgh and Dundee may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Passengers were advised to check their journeys before setting off.

Historic Scotland said Edinburgh’s Craigmillar Castle was closed today because of strong winds and storm damage but would reopen on Sunday. Dirleton and Tantallon castles in East Lothian were also closed, but due to reopen tomorrow.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain affecting Edinburgh and the Lothians, which came into force at 3pm on Friday, came to an end at noon on Saturday. But a similar warning for strong winds lasts until Sunday at 6am.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists on the A1 to use caution crossing the Tyne Bridge at East Linton due to high winds affecting driving conditions.

And Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “High winds will bring challenges for the trunk road network, so travellers should make sure they plan their journey in advance, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”

The Met Office forecast a 10 per cent chance of rain this afternoon, with the weather becoming dry overnight. Tomorrow is expected to see scattered showers in the east and strong northerly winds in the morning are forecast to ease down through the day.

Storm Darragh saw wind gusts of up to 93mph recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales, while gusts of up to 77mph were recorded in Northern Ireland and south-west England.

About three million homes in parts of Wales and south-west England were sent an emergency alert to their mobile phones, telling them to stay indoors because of the Met Office's rare red “risk to life” warning for wind.

And thousands were left without power as a result of the storm. The Energy Networks Association said around 86,000 homes in England , Scotland and Wales were without power as of 9am. A spokesperson said around 385,000 customers had been reconnected overnight, with more than 1,000 engineers ready to be deployed.