Edinburgh is set for a sun-kissed few days as a mini-heatwave hits the Capital.

Many Capital residents have been disappointed by 2024’s weather so far, with hot days hard to become by while clouds and rain abound.

But that is set to change over the course of this weekend - and forecasters predict the nice weather will continue into the early part of next week.

Today (Saturday), temperatures are set to hit 19 degrees with clouds making way for sunny periods in the early evening.

There will be some clouds early tomorrow morning, but they will soon be replaced by brighter skies with highs of 20 degrees.

Temperatures will rise again on Monday and Tuesday, with heights of 23 degrees forecast over two sunny days only interrupted by short cloudy intervals.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned of a ‘very high’ pollen count which could trigger Hay fever symptoms in those susceptible.