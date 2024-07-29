Edinburgh weather: Temperatures set to soar to 23C, says Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperatures in Edinburgh are set to soar to 23C later this week, according to forecasters.

The Met Office says that, after reaching 21C on Monday, 20C on Tuesday and 21C again on Wednesday, readings in the Capital on Thursday and Friday are likely to hit 23C.

It would mean the warmest weather of the year, so far, for the start of August. The Met Office forecasts even higher temperatures in East Lothian, with Dunbar, North Berwick and Haddngton all expected to reach 24C on Friday.

And it’s forecast to be just as hot elsewhere in Scotland, with Glasgow set for temperatures of 23C and Dundee and Perth getting to 24C.

Then at the weekend temperatures in Edinburgh will drop down to 20C again for both Saturday and Sunday, the forecast suggests.

A long-range weather forecast for the UK says that beyond the weekend, for the first part of August, temperatures are likely to be close to or slightly below normal.

Towards the middle of the month, a more settled period may develop, particularly across the south of the UK, with any cloudier, wetter weather tending to become confined to the far north, the Met Office added, possibly accompanied by increasing temperatures.