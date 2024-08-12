Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with rain and thunderstorms forecast for Edinburgh today.

Thunderstorms are expected between 9am and 10am before clearing by 12pm on Monday August 12. The Met Office forecasts a 60 to 80 per cent chance of rain between 10am and 12pm. Sunny weather is expected from 1pm onwards.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with rain and thunderstorms expected | Lisa Ferguson

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians. SEPA said: “Heavy rain on Monday morning could cause significant flooding impacts from surface water. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network. Impacts may include flooding to low lying land and roads, and individual properties. There could also be a danger from fast flowing water.”

The Met Office said: “A band of heavy and thundery rain will move east in the morning. Some localised flooding is possible. Dry and mostly sunny weather will then follow on behind from the west. Strong, gusty winds easing by afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 C.

“Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see [thunderstorms], an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

“Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.”