Edinburgh weather: Thunderstorms set to hit Scotland as yellow weather warning issued

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:20 GMT
Edinburgh and the Lothians are set to be hit by thunderstorms, with a yellow weather warning having been issued.

The Met Office warning covers all of Scotland, the north of England and Northern Ireland and is set to begin at 2am on Monday and remain in place until 1pm.

Affected areas are being urged to brace for lightning, heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians

According to The Met Office, Edinburgh will see strong winds from around 6am, with rain to start an hour later. This is set to continue until around 1pm, with the city predicted to see sunny spells and temperatures of around 21 degrees over the rest of the day.

Drivers are being warned that roads could become flooded during the night and could result in spray, difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The Met Office added that there is a chance of delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

