After last week bringing you the best jokes at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe so far, we’ve put together another list of funnies from a host of comics, including fresh-faced youngsters like Edinburgh comedian Chris Weir and Fringe legends like Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell.
From quick one-liners to political satire there is so much to laugh at during the next few weeks at the Fringe, as thousands of people descend on Edinburgh for the August festival season.
1. Martin Angolo
Award-winning Irish comedian Martin Angolo has brought his hugely anticipated debut hour Idiot Wind to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. In it he jokes: "People say I'm not up to date with modern gender dynamics but when it comes to non-binary people I know they're all great... it's one person but they are all great." Martin Angolo: Idiot Wind, at Underbelly, Bristo Square (Clover), July 31 – Aug 26 (not 12) at 5.25pm. | Jim McCambridge
2. Alex Franklin
Alex Franklin has returned to Underbelly Cowgate with her eagerly anticipated third stand-up hour at the Fringe. In her show this year, she said: "I'm trans and half-Chinese, which means if you were to call me a Chinaman it would be a hate crime on two different fronts." Alex Franklin: Gurl Code, at Underbelly Cowgate (Delhi Belly), August 1-25, not 12th, 8.25pm. | Rebecca Need-Menear
3. Louise Leigh
Returning to Edinburgh Fringe 2024 with her second hour, Louise Leigh from Bristol returns to Edinburgh with her new show 'Distracted'. In it she jokes: "Small town discos have impossibly aspirational names, after things you would never have in a place that size. Ours was called Prospects." Louise Leigh: Distracted, at Cabaret Voltaire (Just The Common Room). August 1-4, 6-11, 13-18, 20-25 (Not Mondays), 3.30pm. | Esme Buxton
4. Rich Spalding
Comedian Rich Spalding's Fringe debut hour Gather Your Skeletons includes this joke: "I don't take risks which means I miss out on some fun stuff in life, but that's OK. I'd rather my final thought was, 'I wish I'd gone bungee-jumping', and not, 'I wish I hadn't gone bungee-jumping'...". Richard Spalding: Gather Your Skeletons, at Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar), July 31 – August 26 (Not 19), 9.15pm. | Jamie Drew
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.