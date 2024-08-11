1 . Martin Angolo

Award-winning Irish comedian Martin Angolo has brought his hugely anticipated debut hour Idiot Wind to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. In it he jokes: "People say I'm not up to date with modern gender dynamics but when it comes to non-binary people I know they're all great... it's one person but they are all great." Martin Angolo: Idiot Wind, at Underbelly, Bristo Square (Clover), July 31 – Aug 26 (not 12) at 5.25pm. | Jim McCambridge