4 . Sasha Ellen

Sasha Ellen returns to Edinburgh this year with her new show, My MILF-shake Brings All the Boys to the Yard. In it she sayd: "My sibling came out as non-binary and my mum reacted like she does to arthouse cinema: 'This is beautiful. So modern. I’m gonna tell all my friends about it… What does it mean?'" Sasha Ellen: My MILF-shake Brings All the Boys to the Yard, Just the Tonic @ Cabaret Voltaire. August 1-25 (not 12) @ 6.30pm. £5. | Textual Healing Photo: Textual Healing