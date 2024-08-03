From quick one-liners to political satire there is so much to laugh at during the next few weeks at the Fringe, as thousands of people descend on Edinburgh for the August festival season.
Our list of the best jokes so far includes funnies from a host of comedians including exciting newcomer Alex Kitson, the always popular Sasha Ellen and anaesthetist/ stand-up Ed Patrick.
1. Alex Kitson
For his debut hour, exciting new act Alex Kitson brings a wild ride of a story to the Edinburgh Fringe about how to keep laughing, even through the lowest moments. In the show he comes out with this cracking example of observational comedy: "If they want us walk calmly in case of a fire... Why is the guy on the sign running?"
Alex Kitson: Must I Paint You a Picture? At Hootenannnies @ Potterow (Wee Yurt), 2-25 August @ 10.55pm. | Textual Healing
2. Stuart Laws
Stuart Laws is on at the Fringe this year with 'Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking?' His show is on at Monkey Barrel Hive 2 @ 4.45pm, August 1-25 (not 14). Here is one of his funniest jokes in the show: "The phrase 'middle of the road' doesn’t make sense. Driving down the actual middle of the road is the craziest thing you can do." | Textual Healing
3. Alexander Bennett
Alexander Bennett, whose Emotional Daredevil show is on at Gilded Balloon @ Patter Hoose (Coorie) @ 6.20pm, 31 July – 26 Aug (not 14), said on stage at the Fringe: "I drink too much. Every time I empty my recycling it sounds like someone is bowling a strike." | Ollie Craig Photo: Ollie Craig
4. Sasha Ellen
Sasha Ellen returns to Edinburgh this year with her new show, My MILF-shake Brings All the Boys to the Yard. In it she sayd: "My sibling came out as non-binary and my mum reacted like she does to arthouse cinema: 'This is beautiful. So modern. I’m gonna tell all my friends about it… What does it mean?'"
Sasha Ellen: My MILF-shake Brings All the Boys to the Yard, Just the Tonic @ Cabaret Voltaire. August 1-25 (not 12) @ 6.30pm. £5. | Textual Healing Photo: Textual Healing