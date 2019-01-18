Edinburgh weather: When will it snow in the capital?

Parts of Scotland are already being dusted in snow and now the Met Office is predicting that snowfall will hit Edinburgh next week.

Temperatures plunged to -3.6C in Edinburgh this morning, but snow has yet to fall in the capital, despite parts of the Highlands, North East England and Yorkshire being hit.

Edinburgh is set for snow next week

But snowfall is on its way to Edinburgh, according to the Met Office.

The national weather service predict that the city will be hit by snow on Tuesday morning, though showers are expected to last less than three hours. Following the snowfall the capital will experience sunny intervals.

According to the Met Office's seven-day forecast there is no more snow forecast beyond Tuesday.

Meanwhile, between Friday and Tuesday the capital will continue to endure a cold snap with temperatures expected to creep below freezing. At their coldest these temperatures will feel like -4C.

Despite the forecast of snow and the consistently freezing temperatures there are no snow or ice warnings in place for Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland yet.