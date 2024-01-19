It's still cold, but the weather is forecast to become milder, with rain and strong winds

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering Edinburgh and much of Scotland remains in place until noon on Friday, but milder weather is set to return.

The Met Office said Friday would see bright spells with occasional showers over the Lothians through much of the day, falling as snow on hills. And it would remain cold, with maximum temperatures of around 4°C.

The forecast for Saturday is bands of rain pushing eastwards, with strong winds at times and maximum temperatures as high as 8C.

Edinburgh in included in a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain on Sunday and Monday, which covers most of Britain. The forecast for Edinburgh and the Lothians says there will be isolated showers at first on Sunday, with heavy rain and very strong winds arriving on Sunday afternoon. Showers are expected to follow throughout Monday. Then the weather is forecast to become drier for a time on Tuesday morning, with rain and strong winds arriving later.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said: "Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend.

"This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK.

"The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.