Edinburgh and the Lothians are forecast to have heavy showers and possible thunderstorms tomorrow with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

The weather warning is in place from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, July 16. The Met Office advised heavy showers are ‘likely to lead to some disruption, particularly to transport’ adding ‘spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer’. They advised passengers traveling by bus or train should expect journey times to take longer than usual.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Edinburgh and the Lothians

Tomorrow will see a cloudy start to the day in Edinburgh with a 30 per cent chance of rain which increases to 50 per cent by 1pm. The temperature will fluctuate between 15C and 18C. There is a 60 per cent chance of light rain between 3pm and 5pm with showers set to ‘steadily ease during the evening.’

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers are expected to develop during Tuesday morning, then become more widespread and slow-moving across the east of the warning area during the afternoon.

Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20 mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in 1 to 2 hours in a few places. The odd lightning strike is also possible. Showers will steadily ease during the evening.”

For the latest information you can check the Met Office website.