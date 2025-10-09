Among the most eye-catching new plans lodged with the local authority’s planning department, are proposals by the Scottish Association Of Young Farmers to construct a new multi-use events and catering space at the Royal Highland Centre.
While plans have also been lodged to turn a Broughton cafe into a new dental surgery, as well as a New Town former hair salon becoming a new yoga studio.
1. New multi-use events space
Scottish Association Of Young Farmers has applied for permission to construct a new multi-use events and catering space at 19 Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston Road, Newbridge.
Speaking about their plans, Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs chief executive Penny K Montgomerie said: "The SAYFC “Big Build” campaign has been launched to raise funds needed to build a new home for Scotland’s rural youth. This project seeks to conserve the unique heritage of our Association whilst also looking towards securing a bright future for our members and the wider agricultural community. This new facility will replace the existing structure on the Royal Highland Showground which is sadly in a poor state of repair. The centre will be a cornerstone for Young Farmer activities during the Royal Highland Show and serve various purposes for the organisation throughout the year. Including acting as a base for our hardworking staff team and other rural charities. When not in use by SAYFC, the building will be available as an events space, generating additional revenue for the Association and our members. To reach our fundraising goals we are looking to Young Farmers network and wider agricultural community for support. Together, we can build a lasting resource for our members that will help our association to continue to grow and provide opportunities to our nation’s rural youth." | Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs
2. Plans to turn cafe into dental practice
Mr Abdul Kader has applied for permission to turn a former Broughton cafe into a dental practice, at 24 - 27 Brandon Terrace. If approved, the plans would see the formation of a new dental practice in the currently vacant unit. New ventilation louvers are proposed on the front elevation, as pictured above. Internal alterations would be required to add two surgery rooms and two waiting rooms on the ground floor. The basement kitchen area and staff room would make way for a lab, an office, staff changing facilities and a new staff room. | NVDC Architects
3. New yoga studio in former hair salon
URBN Fitness Ltd has applied for a change of use application to turn a former hair salon in the New Town into a new yoga studio. The applicant is looking to open a dedicated yoga / Pilates studio on the ground floor at 26 Howe Street, and a dedicated cycle studio and changing facilities below on the lower ground floor, both run by Tribe Yoga. The use will be strictly limited to yoga, Pilates and stationary cycling, with no café, gym, or other Class 11 uses. No external alterations are proposed in this application. Open 6.30am-9pm seven days a week, the ground floor will internally serve a limited retail function as well as a reception area and waiting lobby. Partition walls in the rear will be removed to open up space for the yoga / Pilates studio. This studio will offer instructor-led, low-impact fitness classes. The lower ground floor will be brought into public use as a cycle studio as well as changing facilities. | Google Maps
4. Hostel into aparthotel
BP20 Ltd has applied for planning permission to change the hostel at 20 Broughton Place into a aparthotel. The plans include a change of use, as well as internal alterations to refurbish the property including minor alterations
for fire regulations compliance. The changes would see internal layout plans to increase the number of rooms for guest from seven to nine. If approved, the plans would also see the removal of the ground floor office. | Helen Kelly Architect