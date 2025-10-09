1 . New multi-use events space

Scottish Association Of Young Farmers has applied for permission to construct a new multi-use events and catering space at 19 Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston Road, Newbridge. Speaking about their plans, Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs chief executive Penny K Montgomerie said: "The SAYFC “Big Build” campaign has been launched to raise funds needed to build a new home for Scotland’s rural youth. This project seeks to conserve the unique heritage of our Association whilst also looking towards securing a bright future for our members and the wider agricultural community. This new facility will replace the existing structure on the Royal Highland Showground which is sadly in a poor state of repair. The centre will be a cornerstone for Young Farmer activities during the Royal Highland Show and serve various purposes for the organisation throughout the year. Including acting as a base for our hardworking staff team and other rural charities. When not in use by SAYFC, the building will be available as an events space, generating additional revenue for the Association and our members. To reach our fundraising goals we are looking to Young Farmers network and wider agricultural community for support. Together, we can build a lasting resource for our members that will help our association to continue to grow and provide opportunities to our nation’s rural youth." | Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs