A lorry reversed into a lamp post which is now leaning against the supporting wires of the overhead line at Atholl Place in Edinburgh (Photo: Edinburgh Trams)

According to reports, the lorry backed into the lamp post, which then leaned against an overhead tram wire at the junction between Manor Place and Atholl Place.

Engineers are currently on site awaiting equipment from the council to resolve the issue.

Police have closed Atholl Place between Manor Place and Shandwick Place and put in place diversions for pedestrians and cars.

Trams will be running a part route between Edinburgh Airport and Murrayfield following the incident.

Engineers have said the process of removing the lamp post is not a huge job, however, it depends on when and whether the equipment can be taken to the site.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “A lorry has reversed into a lamp post and has pushed the lamp post over. So the lamp post is now leaning against what’s called a span wire of the overhead line.

“At the moment we need to try and get this lamp post removed and make sure the line is still secure and then we can start running.

Police and engineers are on site (Photo: Edinburgh Trams)

"Hopefully that won’t be a long job but it does depend on us getting the right equipment from the council to carry that work out.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police have closed Atholl Place between Manor Place and Shandwick Place and are currently helping out with traffic management.”

An Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said their street lighting electrician on site and any necessary equipment required is being mobilised.

