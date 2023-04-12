Emergency services rescued a boy after he was spotted on the roof of a two-storey building in Edinburgh.

Residents sounded the alarm over the incident in West Granton Road at around 11.20am on Wednesday, April 12. Emergency services, including firefighters and police, descended on the scene. More than two hours after police were called, a 12-year-old boy was helped down from the roof. Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20 am on Wednesday, 12 April 2023, police received a report of a concern for person who was on a roof in West Granton Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and at around 13.35 pm, a 12-year-old boy was safely assisted down from the roof. Enquiries are on-going to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 11.30am on Wednesday, April 12 to reports of a person in difficulty on a roof of a property at West Granton Road, Edinburgh.

Police and firefighters called to West Granton Road in Edinburgh, after an incident involving a young boy on a rooftop. (Photo credit: Paul Elder)

“Operations Control mobilised specialist resources to the area and assisted emergency service partners by bringing the person to safety via a high reach vehicle.