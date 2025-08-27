A local businesswoman has launched a petition calling for traffic lights at a busy junction in Corstorphine, following recent crashes there.

Helen Abbott, who runs the Gift Tree Corstorphine shop at the box junction of Station Road and St John’s Road, said she or her customers have to help pedestrians cross Station Road, with frustrated drivers edging out onto St John’s Road nose to toe with limited space for people to cross.

Helen also told the Evening News that she has seen at least four crashes there in the past six months and fears a future fatal crash as the junction is “an accident waiting to happen”. She also raised pollution concerns, with cars left queuing there for so long adding emissions to the air.

The aftermath of the most recent crash at the junction of Station Road and St John's Road in Corstorphine, which happened on Friday, August 22. | Helen Abbott

Explaining why she started her petition calling on the council to remove the traffic lights 20 or 30 yards away on St John’s Road and add traffic lights at the box junction with Station Road, Helen said: “To increase the safety for people here. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

“Luckily nobody has been killed, so many pedestrians come along there, having to weave in and out between cars. The cars edge close together to get out, which makes it harder to cross. People with push chairs have no chance.

“Every day I watch people struggle and hear the road rage. And every day myself or one of my customers are out helping people get across the road safely.

“I was out on Friday helping with traffic control after a crash at the junction, directing drivers to turn around. I have seen four crashes in the past six months. But there are near misses most days.

“It could be a small child or somebody elderly or disabled trying to cross, who might not have the reactions an adult would have to get out the way.

“A three-way crossing point with lights would enable a safer crossing for everyone going to the bus stop/ post office / local shops.”

An AI photo showing how a potential new crossing at the box junction of Station Road and St John's Road would look. | Helen Abbott

Addressing another concern at the Station Road junction, Helen added: “Pollution is a worry as well. When the cars are not moving there are more emissions in the area.

“If there were traffic lights there the traffic would move more freely and more regularly, so there would be less congestion and therefore less pollution.

“If they took the traffic lights out at Rosa Nails and placed traffic lights at the box junction with Station Road then everybody would get around safely.

“A lot of cyclists use the nearby railway path so this junction affects them as well. Everyone would benefit from new traffic lights at the box junction.”

The junction of Station Road and St John's Road in Corstorphine. | Helen Abbott

Helen has gathered support from local politicians and community groups and she hopes for action “sooner rather than later”.

She said: “I started the petition on August 7, and I have been in touch with local politicians Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine.

“And the local community council has had this petition presented to them to drum up support. I wasn’t able to go but I know there was support from them for traffic lights at the box junction.

“Mr Cole-Hamilton is going to write to the council and get them to come out and assess the situation, but hopefully sooner rather than later, as it’s such a risk.

“The council wastes so much money on things that are not needed, but this is needed to allow people to get around Corstorphine safely.

“Particularly with wheelchair users, it’s important they have the freedom to get out ever day, as this junction is a potential barrier to them getting out of the house.”

Responding to the petition, Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “I appreciate the concerns of residents on this issue. Officers regularly review collision data to consider where road safety interventions are appropriate, we will consider the proposal in more detail, any relevant accident history, and the costs of potential signal upgrades.

“Our Road Safety Delivery Plan will see over £6 million allocated invested in this financial year alone – reinforcing our commitment to road safety across Edinburgh.”