Edinburgh woman worried sick after cat 'shot' and her other pet goes missing for days

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
An Edinburgh woman is anxiously waiting for her cat to return home - after her other one was shot in the neck earlier this month.

The mum - a resident of the Restalrig, Craigentinny and Lochend area - found her cat Simba injured around 10 days ago.

Simba had only been out for about a day but appeared to have been attacked when he returned home. After a visit to an emergency vet, it was found he had been shot in the neck.

Simba was discovered to have been shot in the neck after a visit to the vetSimba was discovered to have been shot in the neck after a visit to the vet
Simba was discovered to have been shot in the neck after a visit to the vet | Handout

Now, the woman has told the Evening News that she and her young son are worried sick after their other cat Nala went missing on Saturday.

The ginger and white feline, who is just under a year old, has never gone far from home before - leading her owner to wonder if there is something sinister behind her disappearance.

The woman is now urging neighbours to keep their eyes peeled for her beloved pet.

Nala has been missing since SaturdayNala has been missing since Saturday
Nala has been missing since Saturday | Handout

“I hope this hasn’t happened to any other cats”, she said.

“It’s not nice and for people to do this there must be something seriously wrong with them. Both my cats are loving cats and they wouldn’t hurt anyone.”

As she has been sprayed and chipped, it is not believed that Nala has been handed into a vet yet.

