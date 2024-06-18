Edinburgh woman worried sick after cat 'shot' and her other pet goes missing for days
The mum - a resident of the Restalrig, Craigentinny and Lochend area - found her cat Simba injured around 10 days ago.
Simba had only been out for about a day but appeared to have been attacked when he returned home. After a visit to an emergency vet, it was found he had been shot in the neck.
Now, the woman has told the Evening News that she and her young son are worried sick after their other cat Nala went missing on Saturday.
The ginger and white feline, who is just under a year old, has never gone far from home before - leading her owner to wonder if there is something sinister behind her disappearance.
The woman is now urging neighbours to keep their eyes peeled for her beloved pet.
“I hope this hasn’t happened to any other cats”, she said.
“It’s not nice and for people to do this there must be something seriously wrong with them. Both my cats are loving cats and they wouldn’t hurt anyone.”
As she has been sprayed and chipped, it is not believed that Nala has been handed into a vet yet.
