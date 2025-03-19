An Edinburgh heritage body says proposals for a Ferris wheel in Princes Street Gardens for four months in the summer in addition to its usual Christmas appearance are “a step too far”.

Commenting on the plan by Christmas market organisers Unique Assembly, Edinburgh World Heritage said Princes Street Gardens was intended to be a “tranquil oasis” and the Capital already had plenty places where people could enjoy a panoramic view of the city.

Unique Assembly, who already have planning consent to erect the 46-metre-high Ferris wheel in East Princes Street Gardens over the festive period, have lodged an application to put it up in June, opening on July 1 and operating until October 20, pausing while the Garden of Remembrance is created near the Scott Monument, and then reopening on November 15 as part of Edinburgh’s Christmas and running until January 3.

Unique Assembly want to have the Big Wheel in Princes Street Gardens from June until January. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

The events company said the Big Wheel welcomed over 185,000 locals and visitors every year during Edinburgh’s Christmas and they believed it would also be “a hugely popular summer attraction for Edinburgh, presenting the Capital in a completely different light and helping generate much-needed income for the city”.

But Edinburgh World Heritage said: “We are not in support of Unique Assembly’s plans to extend the running of their Big Wheel in Princes Street Gardens.

“Princes Street Gardens is a globally valued and unique public greenspace in the centre of our World Heritage Site with the highest historic, cultural and social significance.

“A balance must be struck between commercialising this space and maintaining its traditional use as public gardens, and we believe that extending the running of the Big Wheel is a step too far.

“Princes Street Gardens were designed as a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city centre, to be enjoyed for free by residents and tourists alike, particularly during the summer months.

“Edinburgh already offers an abundance of easily accessible panoramic viewpoints such as Calton Hill, the Mound, and many of the buildings on Princes Street. The Big Wheel interrupts the historic skyline for which Edinburgh is internationally renowned.

“We look forward to working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council to protect and maintain the Outstanding Universal Value of Princes Street, in the Waverley Valley and beyond.”