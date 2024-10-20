Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Ashley has begun to hit Scotland and the Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning for wind until 9am on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic Environment Scotland announced both Edinburgh Castle and Craigmillar Castle were closing early this afternoon, due to high winds. And the city council closed Princes Street Gardens today as a precaution.

The yellow weather warning for wind resulting from Storm Ashley now lasts until 9am on Monday. | Met Office

Ireland was first in the path of Storm Ashley and several Aer Lingus flights to Edinburgh and other destinations were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail said it was suspending services on part of the west coast after waves began to crash over the seawall at Saltcoats. And it advised all passengers to check their journey before travelling due to the effects of Storm Ashley.

The Met Office said strong, gale force winds were due to continue through to Monday morning, meaning "fallen debris and trees" could affect commuters at the start of the week.

Sunday’s yellow weather warning for wind, up until midnight, covers the whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland and extends down the west coast through Wales. But a new yellow warning from midnight until 9am on Monday leaves out most of the west coast but still covers the north of Scotland and all down the east coast past Newcastle.

The Met Office said there was a small chance of longer journey times as rad, rail and air services were affected and a slight chance of damage to buildings and power cuts.