A youth football club has been gifted a brand new pavilion by the council after losing its previous base to make way for ne housing.

Youth team members and club representatives from Craigyroyston Community Youth Football Club were presented with the keys to the pavilion by council leader Jane Meagher at an official ceremony on Friday, August 15.

The club’s relocation to modern premises at Marine Drive is part of the council’s wider £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront. The former club base was previously on adjacent land where the council is building 143 new environmentally friendly affordable homes known as the Silverlea development.

The £500,000 pavilion, funded by the council, has delivered modern changing rooms with showers and a café for club members, their families and other visitors to enjoy.

Designed by architects Smith Scott Mullan, the project was delivered on behalf of the council by Cruden, who have also gifted the signage and branding in the new facility.

Councillor Meagher said: “As we continue to deliver our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront, this is a perfect example of our commitment to creating healthy and vibrant communities in the area. Investing in our young people is an important part of this work.

“The former club base was on land that we needed to build affordable homes. Providing these modern facilities right next to our Silverlea site works well for the young footballers and the wider community, allowing the club to thrive and attract new members in the future.”

Club secretary Colin Dudgeon said the opening of the new pavilion was a historic day for the club.

“For the first couple of years setting up Craigroyston Community Youth Football Club we didn’t have a home until we moved into Craigroyston Park in 2009. The club base we’ve been using wasn’t in good condition and so we’d like to thank the council for our magnificent new club base for our players and parents to call our home.

“Thanks as well to Cruden for their part in this project and the signage and branding they kindly gifted for the building.

“We can offer safe, hygienic, and modern facilities to our players with changing rooms and showers suitable for all ages and parents can relax in our new Craigie Café, which will be opening on match days soon.”

Michael Palethrope, community benefit manager for Cruden, said: “Community-run clubs like Craigroyston CYFC are at the heart of great neighbourhoods, and we’re proud to support them.

“Alongside building quality, energy-efficient homes and green spaces, we always look for ways to give back to the communities we work in.

“This club is a fantastic example of that, and we can’t wait to see them thrive in their new home.”