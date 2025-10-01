Four Edinburgh youths charged following 'attack' in Gracemount
On Sunday, September 28, a teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a group of youths. It is understood a video of the incident was later posted on social media.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video on social media showing an attack on a teenage girl in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh on Sunday, September 28.
“Following investigation, four youths have been charged in connection with the incident. We would like to reassure the public that violence will not be tolerated and any report to the police will be fully investigated.”