Edinburgh Zoo asks public to help name two Highland cows

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:15 BST
Edinburgh Zoo is asking the public to help choose names for two recently arrived Highland cows.

The zoo, which is run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said it was introducing Highland cows because they are an iconic native Scottish species.

“Much like our Scottish wildcats, these Highland cows will serve as wonderful ambassadors for Scotland, helping us celebrate the nation’s landscapes and educate visitors about the country’s natural heritage.”

The Highland cows will be wonderful ambassadors for Scotland, says the zoo | RZSS

Four pairs of names, all with links to Scotland, have been chosen by the wildlife conservation charity’s keepers - Heather and Bracken, Nessie and Thistle, Skye and Isla or Selkie and Kelpie.

Members of the public can vote by commenting on the social post announcing their arrival on Facebook, Instagram or X (Twitter).

The winning names will be announced next Tuesday, October 28.

