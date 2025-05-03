Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has shared images of tiny gentoo penguin chicks, the first to have hatched this breeding season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three chicks have emerged so far and keepers at the zoo are hopeful that more will follow in the coming weeks.

First to become parents were penguin couple Muffin and Mittens, who welcomed the first chick of the year on 24 April. Male and female gentoo penguins usually mate with the same partner every year and take it in turns to incubate their eggs over 34 - 37 days.

Three gentoo penguin chicks have emerged so far this breeding season - more are expected soon | suppled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gentoo chicks weigh around 98g when they hatch, which is the equivalent to half an avocado.

Keen visitors will be able to spot the chicks being cared for by their parents at Edinburgh Zoo’s Penguins Rock, the largest outdoor penguin pool in Europe. Tickets can be booked online at edinburghzoo.org.uk/tickets.