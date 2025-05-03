Edinburgh Zoo releases first pictures of adorable gentoo penguin chicks

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd May 2025, 17:42 BST
Edinburgh Zoo has shared images of tiny gentoo penguin chicks, the first to have hatched this breeding season.

Three chicks have emerged so far and keepers at the zoo are hopeful that more will follow in the coming weeks.

First to become parents were penguin couple Muffin and Mittens, who welcomed the first chick of the year on 24 April. Male and female gentoo penguins usually mate with the same partner every year and take it in turns to incubate their eggs over 34 - 37 days. 

Three gentoo penguin chicks have emerged so far this breeding season - more are expected soon | suppled

Gentoo chicks weigh around 98g when they hatch, which is the equivalent to half an avocado.

Keen visitors will be able to spot the chicks being cared for by their parents at Edinburgh Zoo’s Penguins Rock, the largest outdoor penguin pool in Europe. Tickets can be booked online at edinburghzoo.org.uk/tickets.

