Edinburgh's 10 most pot-holed streets, according to official records

The list was published by the city council in response to a Freedom of Information request from Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs who said the Capital had a “shockingly high” number of potholes. He said repeated cuts in council funding by the Scottish Government meant there was not enough money to carry out all the necessary repairs.

Edinburgh transport convener Scott Arthur said he accepted the state of the roads was not good enough. But he said despite the funding cuts the council had put extra money into the road maintenance budget and over the course of the current administration would be spending an extra £45 million to help tackle the problem.