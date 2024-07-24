Edinburgh's 10 most pot-holed streets, according to official records

The list was published by the city council in response to a Freedom of Information request from Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs who said the Capital had a “shockingly high” number of potholes. He said repeated cuts in council funding by the Scottish Government meant there was not enough money to carry out all the necessary repairs.
Edinburgh transport convener Scott Arthur said he accepted the state of the roads was not good enough. But he said despite the funding cuts the council had put extra money into the road maintenance budget and over the course of the current administration would be spending an extra £45 million to help tackle the problem.
1. Queensferry Road
Queensferry Road - the main route from the city centre out to the Queensferry Crossing and over to Fife and beyond - is the road with the most complaints about potholes - 348. | Google
2. Riccarton Mains Road
Riccarton Mains Road, close to Heriot-Watt University's main campus, accounts for the second biggest number of complaints about potholes - 292. | Google
3. Lanark Road West
In third place in the pothole league table comes Lanark Road West, which runs through Currie and Balerno. It attracted 233 complaints. | Google
4. Ferry Road
Ferry Road, which runs from Leith to Davidson's Mains, was the road with the fourth most complaints about potholes - 207. | Google
