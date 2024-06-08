Edinburgh's 10 rainiest areas as Portobello and Leith feature

Edinburgh has been no stranger to rainy weather in recent times.

Just weeks ago, several city roads were flooded due to days of heavy rainfall.

While we can count on a drier climate than our neighbours in the West, residents of the Capital are well used to carrying our umbrellas throughout the year.

But some areas of the city are wetter than others, with quite a bit of divergence in the amount of rainfall recorded in 2023.

Courtesy of a study by Perfect Ponds, these were the rainiest parts of Edinburgh last year.

1 . Princes Street Gardens in the rain Edinburgh has had its fair share of rainy weather recently. Photo: City of Edinburgh Council Photo Sales

2 . Portobello With 827mm of rain last year, Portobello is the most likely part of Edinburgh to flood. Photo Sales

3 . Craigentinny Craigentinny is second on the list with 823mm of rain last year. Photo: hagdorned on Flickr Photo Sales