Edinburgh's 10 rainiest areas as Portobello and Leith feature

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 8th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

While we can count on a drier climate than our neighbours in the West, residents of the Capital are well used to carrying our umbrellas throughout the year.

Edinburgh has been no stranger to rainy weather in recent times.

Just weeks ago, several city roads were flooded due to days of heavy rainfall.

But some areas of the city are wetter than others, with quite a bit of divergence in the amount of rainfall recorded in 2023.

Courtesy of a study by Perfect Ponds, these were the rainiest parts of Edinburgh last year.

Edinburgh has had its fair share of rainy weather recently.

1. Princes Street Gardens in the rain

Edinburgh has had its fair share of rainy weather recently. Photo: City of Edinburgh Council

With 827mm of rain last year, Portobello is the most likely part of Edinburgh to flood.

2. Portobello

With 827mm of rain last year, Portobello is the most likely part of Edinburgh to flood.

Craigentinny is second on the list with 823mm of rain last year.

3. Craigentinny

Craigentinny is second on the list with 823mm of rain last year. Photo: hagdorned on Flickr

In third, Gilmerton had 820mm in 2023.

4. Gilmerton

In third, Gilmerton had 820mm in 2023. Photo: Warners

Photo Sales
