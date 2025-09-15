Edinburgh's buses and trams in move towards greater integration

Greater integration between Edinburgh's trams and buses has moved a step forward with the appointment of Lothian Buses boss Sarah Boyd to oversee both companies.

It paves the way for an increase in integrated ticketing, more joint marketing and closer working.

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams will continue as separate companies running alongside each other. But Ms Boyd, who has been managing director of Lothian Buses since 2022 and now becomes its chief executive, will also be in charge of the trams.

Sarah Boyd has been appointed chief executive of Lothian Buses and put in charge of Edinburgh Trams as well | supplied

And Susan Deacon, currently chair of Lothian Buses, will chair the board of Edinburgh Trams too.

Ms Boyd said: “I am delighted to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the transport sector.

“By working together, we will harness the collective strengths of both organisations to drive further innovation, deliver exceptional customer service and deliver new opportunities for bus and tram.”

Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison will continue in his role until the end of January to provide continuity and support during the transition to the new arrangements.

Edinburgh City Council decided in 2020 to review its transport arms-length organisations to achieve a more integrated approach to public transport across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “We want our public transport system to be the best it can be – and this long-awaited step of bringing our two main operators even closer together can only be a good thing for Edinburgh’s travelling public.

“I’d like to congratulate Sarah Boyd and Susan Deacon on their well-deserved appointments. They’ve done an excellent job in leading Lothian over the last few years, and I have no doubt their experience, insight and knowledge will help them to steer our award-winning transport companies through this next vital phase of integration.

“My thanks also go to Lea Harrison, the outgoing managing director of Edinburgh Trams, along with the other tram board members for their service over the years. I’m also grateful that Lea will remain until early next year to assist with the transition process and ensure continuity.

“This shift in the way we work together is ultimately to make sure our operators are best equipped to serve our residents and visitors, whilst facing up to the future transport challenges of our city.”