News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh's Cameron Toll roundabout at standstill after lorry crashes into bridge on A7 Old Dalkeith Road

The road is partially blocked after a lorry crashed into a bridge

By Rhoda Morrison
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers are facing severe delays after a lorry crashed into an Edinburgh bridge during rush hour.

Police were called to Cameron Toll roundabout at 8.45 am on Friday following reports of an HGV having become stuck under the railway bridge. Old Dalkeith Road is blocked and traffic on the other roads leading to the roundabout is building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Queues on Peffermill Road are stretching from the roundabout back to Craigmillar and traffic on Dalkeith Road and Lady Road is also at a standstill.

There is traffic chaos at Cameron Toll after a lorry hit a railway bridge
Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

He said: “We were made aware of a lorry having struck a railway bridge at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh shortly after 8.45am on Friday, 10 February. There are no reported injuries, recovery has been arranged for the vehicle and Network Rail were made aware to assess the bridge.”

EdinburghPoliceHGVNetwork Rail