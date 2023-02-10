Drivers are facing severe delays after a lorry crashed into an Edinburgh bridge during rush hour.

Police were called to Cameron Toll roundabout at 8.45 am on Friday following reports of an HGV having become stuck under the railway bridge. Old Dalkeith Road is blocked and traffic on the other roads leading to the roundabout is building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queues on Peffermill Road are stretching from the roundabout back to Craigmillar and traffic on Dalkeith Road and Lady Road is also at a standstill.

There is traffic chaos at Cameron Toll after a lorry hit a railway bridge

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.