Edinburgh's Cameron Toll roundabout at standstill after lorry crashes into bridge on A7 Old Dalkeith Road
The road is partially blocked after a lorry crashed into a bridge
Drivers are facing severe delays after a lorry crashed into an Edinburgh bridge during rush hour.
Police were called to Cameron Toll roundabout at 8.45 am on Friday following reports of an HGV having become stuck under the railway bridge. Old Dalkeith Road is blocked and traffic on the other roads leading to the roundabout is building.
Queues on Peffermill Road are stretching from the roundabout back to Craigmillar and traffic on Dalkeith Road and Lady Road is also at a standstill.
A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.
He said: “We were made aware of a lorry having struck a railway bridge at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh shortly after 8.45am on Friday, 10 February. There are no reported injuries, recovery has been arranged for the vehicle and Network Rail were made aware to assess the bridge.”