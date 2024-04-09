Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy Edinburgh street has been closed to traffic following a sewer collapse.

Scottish Water said Chapel Street in Newington - part of the key north-south route from George IV Bridge along Potterrow and onto Buccleuch Street - was likely to remain shut for up to two weeks while emergency repairs are carried out.

Chapel Street in Newington - the stretch of road linking Potterrow to Buccleuch Street - has been closed for emergency sewer repairs which could last up to two weeks. Picture: Google.

The footpath will remain open for the duration of the works and road users are advised to follow the signed diversion.

Due to the depth of excavation, shoring is being installed to enable to teams to work safely.

Scottish Water said Chapel Steet was closed between its junctions with West Nicolson Street and West Crosscauseway to allow the repairs to take place.

It said the road closure is required due to the number of utilities in the road which is making the pipe more difficult to access. Due to the depth of excavation, shoring is being installed to enable to teams to work safely.

