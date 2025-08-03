He was responsible for the Colinton Tunnel mural, completed in 2022, which is Scotland’s largest historical mural and has become a popular tourist attraction.

Now he has produced another work of art, depicting a bustling historic Colinton Village, set to bring a new vibrant feel to a neglected lane at the heart of the village,

The mural spans the length of Cuddies Lane, an important pedestrian vennel in the village, and it has a strong focus on horses and period village life in keeping with it its historic location.

Chris, who grew up in Colinton, said: “It’s a huge honour to have painted this mural. I was brought up locally, the hope is that this new mural affectionately celebrating the past can help cement Colinton’s future.”

The Colinton Tunnel mural, painted on the walls of a 140 metre long former railway tunnel on the Water of Leith Walkway, has become one of Edinburgh’s most visited locations outside the city centre, a local landmark and a destination venue for the area.

The Colinton Amenity Association (CAA) wants to continue the good work done by the Colinton Tunnel charity and give tunnel visitors the motivation to take the extra step to Colinton Village. to see other local sites, and give local businesses a boost.

Now that the Cuddies Lane mural has been completed, there are plans to seek planning permission for further artwork running down the entrance lane to Spylaw Park to strengthen the link between the Colinton Tunnel and Colinton Village.

1 . Victorian village The new mural in Colinton's Cuddies Lane is just the latest piece of artwork by Chris Rutterford. He was the man behind the Colinton Tunnel project, but he has also painted murals of Bannockburn, Tam O'Shanter and lots more. His trademark technique is painting real people into the figures in his pictures and he did the same with this new project, in which modern-day Colinton residents and others found themselves depicted in Victorian scenes of the village. | Chris Rutterford Photo Sales

2 . Historic inspiration Old pictures of Colinton provided inspiration for the mural, including this woman scattering grain for chickens. | supplied Photo Sales

3 . Colinton's horses Given the mural is in Cuddies Lane, horses were always going to be a key feature in the artwork - and there were numerous horses in the old photos. | supplied Photo Sales

4 . Blank canvas Before starting work on the mural, Chris put the boards up in the lane to make sure they would fit on the wall with its fuse boxes and drain pipes. | Chris Rutterford Photo Sales