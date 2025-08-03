He was responsible for the Colinton Tunnel mural, completed in 2022, which is Scotland’s largest historical mural and has become a popular tourist attraction.
Now he has produced another work of art, depicting a bustling historic Colinton Village, set to bring a new vibrant feel to a neglected lane at the heart of the village,
The mural spans the length of Cuddies Lane, an important pedestrian vennel in the village, and it has a strong focus on horses and period village life in keeping with it its historic location.
Chris, who grew up in Colinton, said: “It’s a huge honour to have painted this mural. I was brought up locally, the hope is that this new mural affectionately celebrating the past can help cement Colinton’s future.”
The Colinton Tunnel mural, painted on the walls of a 140 metre long former railway tunnel on the Water of Leith Walkway, has become one of Edinburgh’s most visited locations outside the city centre, a local landmark and a destination venue for the area.
The Colinton Amenity Association (CAA) wants to continue the good work done by the Colinton Tunnel charity and give tunnel visitors the motivation to take the extra step to Colinton Village. to see other local sites, and give local businesses a boost.
Now that the Cuddies Lane mural has been completed, there are plans to seek planning permission for further artwork running down the entrance lane to Spylaw Park to strengthen the link between the Colinton Tunnel and Colinton Village.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.