Edinburgh’s Cowgate has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are in attendance at the busy city centre road after police received reports of concern for a person at around 6pm this evening (June 15).

Police cordons are in place at both sides of the road, at the junctions with Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row, and officers have also cordoned off a section of George IV Bridge, which crosses over Cowgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh's Cowgate is closed in both directions | National World

Images taken at the scene show multiple police vehicles blocking sections of the road and a blue tent in the middle of the busy route.

Pedestrians and drivers have been urged to avoid the area, but anyone requiring access to buildings within the police cordon is able to do so.

A police cordon is also in place on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh | National World

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh is closed in both directions due to a report of concern for a person reported to police around 6pm on Sunday, 15 June, 2025

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.”