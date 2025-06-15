Edinburgh’s Cowgate closed in both directions due to police incident – public urged to avoid the area
Emergency services are in attendance at the busy city centre road after police received reports of concern for a person at around 6pm this evening (June 15).
Police cordons are in place at both sides of the road, at the junctions with Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row, and officers have also cordoned off a section of George IV Bridge, which crosses over Cowgate.
Images taken at the scene show multiple police vehicles blocking sections of the road and a blue tent in the middle of the busy route.
Pedestrians and drivers have been urged to avoid the area, but anyone requiring access to buildings within the police cordon is able to do so.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh is closed in both directions due to a report of concern for a person reported to police around 6pm on Sunday, 15 June, 2025
“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.”