Edinburgh's eye hospital: Shona Robison challenged during Holyrood budget debate
Finance Secretary Shona Robison was challenged over Edinburgh's promised new eye hospital as MSPs debated the Scottish Government's budget.
Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack intervened during Ms Robison's opening speech after she had referred to the SNP's increase in income tax on the higher paid helping to provide a "real terms increase" in funding for frontline health boards in contrast to the UK Government's real-terms cut to the NHS in England.
A freeze on all major new NHS infrastructure projects for the next two years has put on hold long-delayed plans for a new hospital to replace Edinburgh's ageing Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion.
Ms Boyack asked if Ms Robison was aware that a quarter of all patients with sight loss in Scotland lived within the area served by Edinburgh's Eye Pavilion. "Her budget effectively cancels that replacement hospital, condemning them to rely on a facility that has been condemned as not fit for purpose for over a decade. Surely that's not investing in frontline services?"
Ms Robison said she would be coming back to parliament with a revised infrastructure investment plan. But she said: "Let me be clear, with a reduction of £1.6 billion from our capital budget, every part of the public sector will be impacted by that decision by the UK Government - which I hope incidentally is reversed when the Chancellor gets to his feet next week."
Ms Boyack said later there was a crisis in eyecare and she was concerned about what could be done to ensure that the 45,000 people with sight loss in the Pavilion’s remit were able to receive the care they required.
She said: “The fact that a quarter of all those with sight loss are having to rely on not fit for purpose facilities is a national disgrace. And now the Scottish Government is subjecting them to unknown delays due to SNP budget cuts.
“Patients don’t just deserve a new hospital, they need one. If the Scottish Government does not act soon, there will be dire long-term consequences for Edinburgh’s sight loss population.”
Peter Scobbie, a long-time patient at the Eye Pavilion, said: “I’ve been going to the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion for 18 years now and the building is in shocking condition. The layout is completely inaccessible, with the patient support services on the top floor and the pharmacy on the bottom next to the waiting area.
"Half the time the lifts are out of order, so I’m forced to use the stairs which I don’t feel safe doing as the handrail is very low and a straight drop down to the ground. I’d go as far to say it’s dangerous, especially for people with no to low sight.
"The decision not to fund a new hospital is therefore incredibly disappointing and I’m worried for other patients and the growing number of people who will need specialist eye care soon – what will they do?”