Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finance Secretary Shona Robison was challenged over Edinburgh's promised new eye hospital as MSPs debated the Scottish Government's budget.

Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack intervened during Ms Robison's opening speech after she had referred to the SNP's increase in income tax on the higher paid helping to provide a "real terms increase" in funding for frontline health boards in contrast to the UK Government's real-terms cut to the NHS in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A freeze on all major new NHS infrastructure projects for the next two years has put on hold long-delayed plans for a new hospital to replace Edinburgh's ageing Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion.

The promised new eye hospital has been put on hold by the Scottish Government's freeze on major new NHS infrastructure projects.

Ms Boyack asked if Ms Robison was aware that a quarter of all patients with sight loss in Scotland lived within the area served by Edinburgh's Eye Pavilion. "Her budget effectively cancels that replacement hospital, condemning them to rely on a facility that has been condemned as not fit for purpose for over a decade. Surely that's not investing in frontline services?"

Ms Robison said she would be coming back to parliament with a revised infrastructure investment plan. But she said: "Let me be clear, with a reduction of £1.6 billion from our capital budget, every part of the public sector will be impacted by that decision by the UK Government - which I hope incidentally is reversed when the Chancellor gets to his feet next week."

Ms Boyack said later there was a crisis in eyecare and she was concerned about what could be done to ensure that the 45,000 people with sight loss in the Pavilion’s remit were able to receive the care they required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The fact that a quarter of all those with sight loss are having to rely on not fit for purpose facilities is a national disgrace. And now the Scottish Government is subjecting them to unknown delays due to SNP budget cuts.

“Patients don’t just deserve a new hospital, they need one. If the Scottish Government does not act soon, there will be dire long-term consequences for Edinburgh’s sight loss population.”

Peter Scobbie, a long-time patient at the Eye Pavilion, said: “I’ve been going to the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion for 18 years now and the building is in shocking condition. The layout is completely inaccessible, with the patient support services on the top floor and the pharmacy on the bottom next to the waiting area.

"Half the time the lifts are out of order, so I’m forced to use the stairs which I don’t feel safe doing as the handrail is very low and a straight drop down to the ground. I’d go as far to say it’s dangerous, especially for people with no to low sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad