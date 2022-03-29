The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has invested £600,000 in each specialist vehicle to protect communities in the capital and surrounding areas

They'll be based at Tollcross and Crewe Toll Community Fire Stations and will complement the existing aerial ladder platform already at McDonald Road.

The Magirus Turntable Ladders will enable crews to fight fires and perform rescue operations at height, as well as dealing with other types of emergencies.

Elevated: Ash Regan with DACO Stewart Nicholson and Station Commander Mark Landels

Stewart Nicholson, the Deputy Assistant Chief Officer for the SFRS East Service Delivery Area, said: "These appliances are a very welcome addition to our existing fleet as we work to protect the City of Edinburgh.

"Their special features include an articulated boom, which allows for a far greater degree of flexibility to position the ladder. It means our firefighters can safely carry out emergency operations at heights of up to 32 metres and in positions that previously wouldn’t have been possible.

“This considerable investment is another example of the Service's commitment to enhance the capabilities of our crews.”

One of the vehicles was part of a demonstration at Crewe Toll Community Fire Station earlier this month involving trainee firefighters during Modern Apprentice Week.

In attendance was the Minister for Community Safety, Ash Regan, who got the opportunity to see the new height appliance in operation.

The Minister said: “The Scottish Government is happy to be able to support continued investment in our critical national fire service in this way.”

