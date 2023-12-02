Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh leisure hub Fountain Park has been evacuated by police following a ‘malicious call’ to a business in the area this afternoon.

A cordon has been put in place around the leisure park in Fountainbridge this evening and people have been told to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “We are responding to a malicious call received at a business premises in Dundee Street, Edinburgh. The premises has been evacuated as a precaution, and a cordon has been put in place. Dundee Street is closed from Viewforth to Yeoman Place. Please avoid the area.”