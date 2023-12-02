Edinburgh's Fountain Park evacuated by police following 'malicious call'
Edinburgh leisure hub Fountain Park has been evacuated by police following a ‘malicious call’ to a business in the area this afternoon.
A cordon has been put in place around the leisure park in Fountainbridge this evening and people have been told to avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson: “We are responding to a malicious call received at a business premises in Dundee Street, Edinburgh. The premises has been evacuated as a precaution, and a cordon has been put in place. Dundee Street is closed from Viewforth to Yeoman Place. Please avoid the area.”
We will bring you more information on this breaking news story when we have it.