Edinburgh's Jazz Bar saved as iconic venue to re-open as non-profit after takeover

The venue is set to re-open as a non-profit enterprise.

Edinburgh’s legendary Jazz Bar is set to re-open after sudden closure last month.

Music fans across the city were left devastated when the Chambers Street venue announced it was closing its doors on April 10. Bosses blamed the cost of living crisis and operational challenges for the shock move.

But in a social media post this morning, it was revealed that the nightspot has new owners and will open again as a non-profit. The purchasing company is owned by husband and wife Nick and Justyna Mushlin and named The Jazz Bar Edinburgh CIC.

They plan to ‘channel all operating surplus back into the venue’ with ‘all assets locked into and owned by the social enterprise’.

The post reads: “When it became apparent that The Jazz Bar would shut, they (Mr and Mrs Mushlin) took it upon themselves, with help and support from the music community surrounding the bar, to purchase the assets.

“Their aim was to start a new venture to serve the community the had been a part of for so long, continuing the legacy that the old Jazz Bar had created and nurtured for many years.”

The project will be backed by the Music Venue Trust, which will offer 75 per cent rebate on the bar’s business rates as well as an exemption from VAT on ticket sales.

“Former staff, sound engineers and musicians dug deep to collectively raise enough money to enable The Jazz Bar CIC to purchase the assets, name and licence when they opportunity arose”, the post continues.

“A testament to the strength of the Jazz Bar community!

“We would not have been able to do any of this if it weren’t for the love that runs deep for The Jazz Bar and all it stands for - for the family that was built from Bill Kyle’s dream.”

A crowdfunder has now been started to assist with ‘startup costs’ and to repay short-term personal loans taken out by the new owners.

With both the Jazz and Blues Festival and the Fringe fast approaching, fans of the venue are being urged to make sure it plays a part in both flagship events.