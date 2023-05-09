News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Moredun Park Road incident: Man, 52, dies after police and paramedics called to scene

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in the morning

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 9th May 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:55 BST

A man has died after an incident in Edinburgh which saw emergency services called to the scene.

Officers and ambulance crews attended Moredun Park Road in the city at around 6.40am on Tuesday, May 9 following reports of concern for a man in the area. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area, with forensic detectives also having been spotted at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police and ambulance crews were called to Moredun Park Road on Tuesday, May 9Police and ambulance crews were called to Moredun Park Road on Tuesday, May 9
