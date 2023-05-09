A man has died after an incident in Edinburgh which saw emergency services called to the scene.

Officers and ambulance crews attended Moredun Park Road in the city at around 6.40am on Tuesday, May 9 following reports of concern for a man in the area. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area, with forensic detectives also having been spotted at the scene.