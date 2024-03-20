Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Edinburgh's biggest ever cycle projects has been officially opened, providing a cycle link from Roseburn to Leith Walk.

The City Centre West East Link (CCWEL) has taken a decade to come to fruition, but those behind the scheme believe it will encourage more people to get on their bikes. Construction began in February 2022 and was funded mostly by the Scottish Government through Sustrans.

Pupils from local primary schools pedalled through a ribbon to mark the official opening of the new route.

Members of the community joined city transport and environment convener Scott Arthur and Active Travel Minister Patrick Harvie and others to celebrate the occasion.

And pupils from local primary schools were among the first to test out part of the route, taking part in a group ride from Old Colt Bridge at Roseburn Terrace to Haymarket, where they cycled through a ribbon to mark the official opening. There was also live music from pupils of St Mary's Music School and a variety of cycling-related activities, including free bike checks, bike marking by Police Scotland and cargo bike trials.

As well as creating a safe and direct cycle route, CCWEL has also improved streets for people walking, wheeling and spending time there. At the moment George Street is a missing link on the route, but cycle provision will be part of the George Street pedestrianisation project which is currently in the pipeline.

Patrick Harvie praised all those involved in CCWEL, including the communities along the route. He said: “I was delighted to attend the start of the work two years ago and even more so to see it open today. This new active travel route forms a key part of the growing network across Edinburgh, providing another safe and sustainable option for people to move about Scotland’s capital."

And Scott Arthur said: "This major scheme is not only one of the largest pieces of active travel infrastructure delivered in Edinburgh, but it has transformed spaces along the route for the use and enjoyment of people who live, visit and work here.

“I’m pleased that that the community and all those involved were able to share in celebrating the occasion today – we really want them to benefit from the route. I’d like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience throughout construction, which I know has been disruptive at times.

“Now it’s open, CCWEL will form a key section of our growing walking, wheeling and cycling network, connecting with Roseburn to Union Canal, George Street and First New Town and other key routes. This kind of joined-up project delivery is essential for helping people to choose clean, sustainable modes of transport, in turn supporting our net zero 2030 goals, as well as improving air quality and reducing congestion.”

And Karen McGregor, Scotland director for Sustrans hailed CCWEL as "an absolute game-changer within the world of active travel". She said: "For the first time ever in Scotland, we’ve delivered a fully segregated walking, wheeling and cycling connection that cuts through the heart of the city centre. In doing so, this fantastic new route gives the people of Edinburgh a safe and accessible driving alternative, allowing people to get to where they want, how they want, regardless of age or ability."

Among others at the opening was former councillor Lesley Hinds, who was transport convener when the project was first agreed. "It seems to have taken so long - and that's one of the things that needs to be looked at by the Scottish Government, about the process you have to go through. But it's fantastic we're here and seeing all these young people - the future is for them."

She recalled the controversy over the effect the construction work had had on local businesses in Roseburn. Many complained of a drastic drop in trade thanks to barriers in front of their shops and a lack of parking spaces and repeated pleas for compensation were refused.