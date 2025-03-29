Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients are disappointed and angry at the news that Edinburgh's new eye hospital will not be ready for another six years.

And campaigner Sylvia Paton said it was "scary" that they faced another six years using the existing Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion which was declared unfit for purpose more than a decade ago.

NHS Lothian bosses told MSPs, campaigners and charities earlier this week that the promised new eye hospital - first approved in 2018, then cancelled, reinstated, put on ice, but finally given the go-ahead in December - would take six years to build.

Edinburgh's existing Eye Pavilion (left) will have to remain in service until 2013 because the new hospital will not be ready until six years from now | collage

Factor behind the length of the projected timescale are understood to include the need to prepare a new business case for the project, restart the planning work, revise the designs, obtain planning consent and engage a new contractor.

Ms Paton, from campaign group KEEP (Keep Edinburgh Eye Pavilion), said: "We're disappointed because it is a long time and when I posted the news on our Facebook page all the emojis I got back were angry ones.

"But at the same time, it's not unexpected. There was an outline business case approved in 2021 and I'm disappointed they can't just go from that to a full business case, but it is quite a while ago now."

And she voiced fears the timetable would lengthen. "I'm sorry, I'm very cynical - when they say six years it probably means eight or ten.

"But at least there is good intention to put a new hospital in place and get it done. NHS Lothian said it is their top priority."

The existing Eye Pavilion in Chalmers Street, which dates back to 1969, was declared not for for purpose in 2014 and is currently temporarily closed for urgent repairs. But now it will have to remain in service until at least 2031.

"That's scary," said Ms Paton. "No-one can give any guarantees about what might happen throughout those six, eight, ten years. There could be any number of things go wrong with a building that is already not fit for purpose."

Similar concerns were voiced by sight loss charity Sight Scotland. Chief executive Craig Spalding said: "We were shocked to learn from NHS Lothian that a new eye hospital in Edinburgh will not be ready for another six years.

"While we welcome the commitment to delivering this much-needed facility, we had hoped it would be operational far sooner. Patients will continue to wait years for the quality eyecare they urgently need.

"We have been assured that the current building will meet safety standards once emergency repairs are completed. However, our primary concern remains the impact on patients and staff, who will be forced to return to a hospital that is simply not fit for purpose. By 2031, the existing eye hospital will have been deemed inadequate for 16 years.

“We have already raised our concerns with NHS Lothian over contingency plans should further repairs be needed before the new hospital is built. Many patients have already struggled to access alternative sites, with transport issues making journeys impossible and even dangerous for some. It is crucial that urgent steps are taken to mitigate these challenges.”

NHS Lothian would not confirm the timescale it outlined to MSPs, but reaffirmed its commitment to the new eye hospital.

Deputy chief executive Jim Crombie said: “The construction of the new Eye Pavilion is a priority for both NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government. NHS Lothian is not in a position to provide a timeline, however, because it involves a complex process, including the development and approval of both an Outline Business Case and a Full Business Case before construction can begin.

“A new business case is required to reassess key assumptions made in previous plans, including technical specifications, sustainability requirements, clinical models, and revenue and capital cost forecasts.”