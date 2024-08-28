Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh's transport convener Scott Arthur, who is stepping down after being elected an MP, looks set to be replaced by the man who helped get him elected.

Stephen Jenkinson, Labour councillor for Pentland Hills ward on the city council, was Scott Arthur's agent at the general election.

And now the minority Labour administration at the City Chambers has nominated him to take over as convener of the transport and environment committee. He is expected to be confirmed in the post when the appointment is voted on at the full council on Thursday.

Stephen Jenkinson is Labour's nominee to be Edinburgh's new transport convener | supplied

Councillor Jenkinson was first elected to the council at the last council elections in 2022 and is currently Edinburgh council's representative on the NHS Lothian board, but will step down from that role to allow him to focus on transport and environment matters.

He said he wanted to “hit the ground running” and praised Cllr Arthur for his two years in the job. “He has really transformed the transport and environment committee - it has really strted to take the priorities of the city seriously and take things forward. His are big shoes to fill.

“One of the reasons the vacancy has arisen is my role in helping him get elected to Westminster, so I do feel an obligation to help where I feel I can. And I think I do have the right skills and experience and attitude to pick up where he has left off.

“I do believe in consensus - I think it’s really important the committee works together and we agree where we agree and, where we don’t agree, disagree agreeably. I’d like to think over the past couple of years, since getting elected, I’ve got a good working relationship with councillors across all parties and I’d like to take that into the convener’s role.”

And he said he valued the support of council leader Cammy Day and the rest of the Labour group. “I’m fully aware how at time controversial and high profile the transport and environment convener role has been, and can be and probably will be in future, and it’s good to know I’ve got the support of my colleagues around me to help me deliver the change that Edinburgh needs.”

Cllr Jenkinson is a senior IT specialist with the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he has worked for 30 years, and he plans to carry on with his job as well as serving as transport convener.

He said: “I’ve had a couple of conversations with people saying ‘How are you going to balance both roles?’ I’m really keen to prove you can perform the role of a senior councillor and maintain a professional career because I think one of the barriers to entry for people wanting to be involved in local politics and local government is that they don’t feel it’s career path that’s accessible.

“I’m very keen to build a good strong team around me to enable me to fulfil both my roles. And it’s important to recognise that’s only possible because I have a very supportive and progressive employer, who have always supported me in becoming a councillor and allowing me the flexibility to perform the role.”

Mr Arthur won the Edinburgh South West seat from the SNP's Joanna Cherry at the general election on July 4 with a majority of 6,217. And he singled out Cllr Jenkinson for thanks in his speech after the result was declared. He said: "The process he developed of ‘hyper local targeting’, I think he called it - I never quite understood it, but it's done the job for us."

Cllr Day said: “Cllr Jenkinson has a wealth of experience which he will bring to the committee and work constructively across all parties to achieve the best results for our city. I also want to thank Cllr Arthur for his leadership in transport and environment during his time as convener.”