Edinburgh’s newest Japanese Izakaya gastro pub, Nishiki, is now officially open, bringing one of Scotland’s first sake-dedicated bars to the West End.

Created by the team behind Edinburgh Japanese restaurant Yamato, Nishiki introduces the city to a modern Izakaya-style experience- Japan’s answer to the gastropub. The word izakaya comes from “i” (to stay) and “sakaya” (sake shop) , originally places where people could stay, drink and eat.

The 40 cover restaurant at 151-155 Morrison Street has been designed in the same spirit, creating a light and comfortable environment to enjoy food and drink and to linger and relax. Opened last week, Nikshiki offers an all-day dining menu built around sharing plates and authentic Japanese flavours.

Nikshiki is now open at Morrison Street, Edinburgh. | Soundbite PR

The kitchen is led by chef and owner Max Wang, an expert in nigiri and sashimi. Originally from Taiwan, he developed a passion for Japanese cuisine from a young age, which led him to open Yamato in 2018.

He said: "We’re so excited to finally be opening the doors to Nishiki, bringing the izakaya experience to Edinburgh which are some of my favourite places to visit on trips to Japan.

“A lighter, more casual sister to Yamato, the restaurant is a bright, welcoming space to invite friends and family to get together to enjoy food, drinks, and Japanese culture.

Mornings will feature classic Japanese-style breakfasts made with authentic ingredients such as shokupan, a traditional Japenese milk bread for French toast, alongside dishes like Nori avocado toast, ajitama egg and togarashi and its signature full breakfasts’; the Japanese morning set consists of Grilled fish, miso soup, steamed rice and pickles; while the English breakfast is reimagined with Miso glazed bacon, onsen egg, shimeji mushroom, Japanese sausage, sourdough and salad.

Max added: “We’re especially excited to introduce Japanese breakfast to Edinburgh as that is something that we find isn’t widely available in the city."

Following breakfast, Afternoon tea will be available with a drinks menu centred around premium Japanese teas and a curated matcha selection, made using ceremonial-grade matcha. Sweet treats will include Matcha soft serve, Japanese shaved ice, kakigori and a selection of pastries.

Inside Nishiki, now open at Morrison Street in Edinburgh's West End. | Soundbite PR

The lunch and evening menu will consist of a variety of izakaya-style small plates, including freshly hand-rolled sushi, a raw bar and a selection of grilled meats and seafood. Highlights include: Wagyu truffle and chive handroll, Ramen, Udon, Negima (yakitori chicken and leek).

The bar at Nishiki will be one of Scotland’s first sake-dedicated bars, featuring a seasonal selection of premium sakes, over 30 wines, and Japanese whiskies. Nishiki will also serve its own signature IPA alongside a cocktail menu that will feature shochu-based cocktails.

The restaurant space is thoughtfully designed in a Japandi style, blending minimalist Japanese tradition with modern Scandinavian simplicity. Natural materials like wood are paired with modern elements, such as steel alongside traditional features like Japanese washi paper used for lighting.

Bookings are now live and can be booked here. Gift vouchers for the restaurant can be bought here. Nishiki is open Friday- Monday from 9am-9pm.