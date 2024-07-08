Edinburgh's nine happiest neighbourhoods according to Evening News readers

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 8th Jul 2024, 18:29 BST

The search for a truly happy place to live is never a simple one.

Blessed as we all are to live in Edinburgh, many of us have wildly different opinions on which parts of the city we feel at home in.

Within the Capital, there are options for those who love the hustle and bustle of a big metropolis, while others who enjoy a quieter lifestyle can find solace in its more peaceful corners.

The foodies among us may relish having a plethora of restaurants within a stone’s throw of their home, but nature-lovers prefer easy access to green spaces.

For most of us, community spirit is also a big part of where we want to live, savouring the chance to make friends with our neighbours.

We asked you, our readers, which neighbourhoods you thought were Edinburgh’s happiest. In no particular order, here are the results.

With its vibrant network of small businesses and leafy reputation, it's no surprise Morningside was one of our readers' top picks.

1. Morningside

Mandy Lawrie said: "Barnton was amazing for me. Daddy even got the chopper in on what once was our helipad."

2. Barnton

Lee-Anne Gilroy spoke of her 'great upbringing' in Oxgangs. "Easy to navigate into town, a nice stroll through the braid burn into morning side, Firrhill was great school and had great friends and neighbours", she said.

3. Oxgangs

Laura Myles named Colinton Mains, saying: "I have been happy here for 21 years following my divorce. Neighbours are amazing and are always willing to help."

4. Colinton Mains

