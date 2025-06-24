Edinburgh Evening News readers choose their nine favourite neighbourhoods to live in the city

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

The search for a truly happy place to live is never a simple one, so we asked readers for their favourite places to live in Scotland’s Capital.

Blessed as we all are to live in Edinburgh, many of us have wildly different opinions on which parts of the city we feel at home in.

Within the Capital, there are options for those who love the hustle and bustle of a big metropolis, while others who enjoy a quieter lifestyle can find solace in its more peaceful corners.

The foodies among us may relish having a plethora of restaurants within a stone’s throw of their home, but nature-lovers prefer easy access to green spaces.

For most of us, community spirit is also a big part of where we want to live, savouring the chance to make friends with our neighbours.

We asked you, our readers, which neighbourhoods you thought were Edinburgh’s happiest. In no particular order, here are the results.

Mandy Lawrie said: "Barnton was amazing for me. Daddy even got the chopper in on what once was our helipad."

1. Barnton

Mandy Lawrie said: "Barnton was amazing for me. Daddy even got the chopper in on what once was our helipad." | Google

Many readers were fond of Portobello, talking up its sandy beach and wide food and drink offer.

2. Portobello

Many readers were fond of Portobello, talking up its sandy beach and wide food and drink offer. | National World

With its vibrant network of small businesses and leafy reputation, it's no surprise Morningside was one of our readers' top picks.

3. Morningside

With its vibrant network of small businesses and leafy reputation, it's no surprise Morningside was one of our readers' top picks. | TSPL

Lee-Anne Gilroy spoke of her 'great upbringing' in Oxgangs. "Easy to navigate into town, a nice stroll through the braid burn into morning side, Firrhill was great school and had great friends and neighbours", she said.

4. Oxgangs

Lee-Anne Gilroy spoke of her 'great upbringing' in Oxgangs. "Easy to navigate into town, a nice stroll through the braid burn into morning side, Firrhill was great school and had great friends and neighbours", she said. Photo: Third Party

