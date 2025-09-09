Edinburgh's Oktoberfest granted temporary licence for Princes Street Gardens event

Edinburgh’s Oktoberfest has been given a temporary licence to operate in Princes Street Gardens this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Friday, October 3, until Sunday, October 5, the festival will host almost 600 people in a large tent at the western end of the gardens.

On the Friday, it will run from 4pm until 11pm, on Saturday from 11am to 11pm, and on Sunday from 12.30am to 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration has run since 2013, with this year’s incarnation set to host 599 people – though its website states it will hold 1,000.

Rentals for Lederhosen and Dirndl are available – however, the website says that if visitors are willing to lose their rental deposit, they ‘can just also keep them’.

Edinburgh’s Oktoberfest takes place from October 3 to 5. | World Wide Festival UK Limited

Student tickets, only usable on the Sunday, will be available from £10, with general admission running from £15 most days – but pricier options are available.

Visitors can get a ticket to sit together for between £35 and £55, and VIP tickets are available for £69 each day – including a glass of sparkling wine and a seat next to the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a corporate ticket will run £110 – and devoted attendees can rent out a VIP box seating eight people for £1,200 per day.

One mass, about 1.5 times the size of a normal pint, will cost £14 – though many tickets come with one drink included.

Notably, the student tickets include one drink, but the general admission ones do not.

Food will be available, with some tickets coming with various foodstuffs included, such as schnitzel or potato salad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland asked for standard licensing conditions to be applied to the festivities, which were granted.

One of the organisers, attending via Microsoft Teams, said: “Thank you very much for your time, and we will do the event as we did in other years, and we are happy to agree on all the conditions from the police also.”